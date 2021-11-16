Pool designs mulled for Bill Witt Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It looks like a city-operated pool could be coming to one of the southside's largest parks.

The city council will discuss accepting designs for a pool at Bill Witt Park near Yorktown Boulevard.

Corpus Christi currently has five city swimming pools. None of them are on the south side.

They do hope to bring in a competition pool and a recreational pool - one with play features, seating areas and shade.

The city plans to request funding to build the pool through a bond proposal next year.

