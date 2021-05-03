Watch
POLL: Would you allow school staff to paddle your child as a punishment?

Posted at 1:51 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 15:22:04-04

Vote here:

A video showing a school principal apparently using a paddle to discipline a student has topped more than 300,000 Twitter views.

The video is a part of a news report from WINK News, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, Florida, which first reported the story on April 29. The video appears to show Central Elementary School Principal Melissa Carter paddling the buttocks area of a student at the school. The school is located in Clewiston, Florida, which is located about 80 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred when a 6-year-old child was beaten by the principal, in front of her mother, for damage she allegedly caused to a computer.

The mother filmed the incident on a hidden telephone.

The principal is now under criminal investigation.

The story has garnered wide national interest on social media.

