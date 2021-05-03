POLL: Would you allow school staff to paddle your child as a punishment?

Vote here:

According to WINK News, a Florida principal is under investigation after a video surfaced of her using a paddle on a 6-year-old student in front of her mother. In Texas, corporal punishment is legal. Would you allow school staff to paddle your child? — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) May 3, 2021

A video showing a school principal apparently using a paddle to discipline a student has topped more than 300,000 Twitter views.

A 6yo child in FL. was beaten by her school principal, in front of her mother, for damage she allegedly caused to a computer. ⚠️ this video is graphic. It’s infuriating, outrageous & shocking & the principal is now under criminal investigation. https://t.co/M3cIZeTMKa pic.twitter.com/HPAcbYXlXe — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 2, 2021

The video is a part of a news report from WINK News, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, Florida, which first reported the story on April 29. The video appears to show Central Elementary School Principal Melissa Carter paddling the buttocks area of a student at the school. The school is located in Clewiston, Florida, which is located about 80 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred when a 6-year-old child was beaten by the principal, in front of her mother, for damage she allegedly caused to a computer.

The mother filmed the incident on a hidden telephone.

The principal is now under criminal investigation.

