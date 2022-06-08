Police seek car in connection with Dodd Street shooting death

Corpus Christi Police Department officials are looking for a vehicle in connection with a May 31 shooting.

Courtesy photo

Police said they found 38-year-old Ruben Trevino dead when responding to a call in the 4600 block of Dodd Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The vehicle they look to find is a light-colored Infiniti Q50 with a rear paper license plate.

Police describe the car as having a dent on the front passenger-side fender.

Anyone who has seen this car is encouraged to call the CCPD's Criminal Investigations Division at (361) 886-2840.