Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police seek car in connection with Dodd Street shooting death

dodd shooting car 2.jpg
Courtesy photo
dodd shooting car 2.jpg
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 12:15:45-04

Corpus Christi Police Department officials are looking for a vehicle in connection with a May 31 shooting.

dodd shooting car.jpg

Police said they found 38-year-old Ruben Trevino dead when responding to a call in the 4600 block of Dodd Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The vehicle they look to find is a light-colored Infiniti Q50 with a rear paper license plate.

Police describe the car as having a dent on the front passenger-side fender.

Anyone who has seen this car is encouraged to call the CCPD's Criminal Investigations Division at (361) 886-2840.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections