Police searching for missing man last seen in Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Robstown Police Department is currently investigating a missing person case.

Police say 54-year-old Martin Pinon, aka “El Flick,” has been missing since approximately June 8, 2022.

Martin Pinon was last seen in Robstown, Texas, and his family and friends have not seen him or had any contact with him.

According to investigators, Martin’s whereabouts are unknown, and Martin does not have a contact phone number to reach him.

Martin’s family believes he was last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown color of T-Shirt.

Robstown police have been searching for Martin since he was reported missing but have not been successful in locating him.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Martin or any information on this case, please contact the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.