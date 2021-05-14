Police searching for aggravated assault suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police officers are seeking an adult woman suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

Police say at about 2:15 a.m. on April 25, 2021, officers were dispatched to a fight in progress.

When they arrived, officers discovered that an adult woman had been assaulted by a female suspect after a hit and run accident. The victim sustained major injuries in the assault, police said.

The suspect is described as an adult woman approximately 5-feet-4 inches and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red crop top and black shorts.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information on the incident is asking to contact CCPD Detective David Perez at (361) 886-2676. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online here.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn a cash reward.

