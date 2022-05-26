Watch
Police responding to reports of an armed man in downtown Corpus Christi building

CCPD responds to a call regarding an armed man inside a downtown Corpus Christi building on Mann Street.
Posted at 11:04 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 12:52:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE (11:18 A.M.):
Detectives on the scene said an unknown man was actually carrying a tripod, not a rifle.

Investigators said people saw the individual carrying a black tripod, thought it was a gun, and alerted police.

CCPD says they are currently clearing the scene on Mann St. as it is safe and secure.

ORIGINAL (11:04 A.M.):

The Corpus Christi Police Department is currently investigating reports of an armed man inside a building located on the 400 block of Mann Street.

Investigators say they received a call just after 10 a.m. regarding a man armed with a gun inside the building.

CCPD says they are currently on the scene, but have not located anyone with a firearm.

Police are taking all the precautions necessary, and are currently searching the building. After the horrific shooting at an Uvalde Elementary school, law enforcement is taking all reports of individuals armed with weapons seriously.

