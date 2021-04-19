Police respond to large accident on the highway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have responded to a major accident that closed off some parts of the highway.

Police tweeted that some of the lanes will be shut down along Highway 77 at the IH-37 at the flyover.

Traffic Accident at HWY 77 NB at IH 37 NB at the curve. All lanes of travel are shut down for cleanup. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) April 19, 2021

Police added that the lanes will be shutdown due to a cleanup of bales that spilled on the highway.

Images from the Texas Department of Transportation website shows the bales spilled out on the highway.

This is still a developing situation. We will update this article when more information is available.