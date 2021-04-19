Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police respond to large accident on the highway

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: TEX-DOT
Major traffic crash
Posted at 4:21 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 17:25:20-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have responded to a major accident that closed off some parts of the highway.

Police tweeted that some of the lanes will be shut down along Highway 77 at the IH-37 at the flyover.

Police added that the lanes will be shutdown due to a cleanup of bales that spilled on the highway.

Images from the Texas Department of Transportation website shows the bales spilled out on the highway.

This is still a developing situation. We will update this article when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education