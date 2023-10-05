Police report filed for missing Little Miss Premont Pageant funds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, members of the Little Miss Premont Pageant filed a police report regarding the missing funds.

Premont officials had said nothing could be done since it was the account the funds were in a personal account and not in a business account.

Also, Deandra Garcia, the treasurer of the Little Miss Beauty Pageant said a police report was initially not filed since the account had both names, the president of the pageant and Garcia's name were on the account. So from a legal standpoint, no law was broken.

But on Wednesday, Garcia said she filed a police report for stolen money on an account that should have been a organization account.

"I had the time today to open a police report, I just want to let everybody know that a police report has been filed, there is an ongoing investigation," Garcia said.

Garcia, along with other board members of the pageant, showed up to the Premont police department.

"There is something that could possibly get done, justice might get served, and the girls and the community maybe we will get our money back, or she will get the time that she needs to pay," Garcia said.

Garcia said the whole situation is frustrating and she hopes the investigation will help gather the money back.

"Everybody is upset, there were moms who took days off to bake cakes there is moms who bough briskets, and sold brisket burgers who did raffles at their jobs like instead of getting their tips they put the money aside to donate this pageant," Garcia said.

This is an ongoing investigation, check in with KRIS 6 News for further updates.

