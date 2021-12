CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for two vehicles of interest they believe were involved in a recent shooting.

Authorities releasing a surveillance video on Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened on Nov. 30 in the 300 block of Osage Street. A 21-year-old woman was injured and is expected to recover after being involved in the incident.

If you recognize these vehicles you are asked to call crime stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS.