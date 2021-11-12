Watch
Police looking for suspect who used a stolen credit card

CCPD
Photo: Picture of a man who is accused of stealing and using a credit card to make unauthorized purchases.
Posted at 3:07 PM, Nov 12, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi detectives said they need the public's help in identifying a man who used a stolen credit card to make several unauthorized purchases.

On September 14, 2021, a victim reported that his credit card had been stolen.

Later, another separate report was made when the victim was notified that his credit card had been used at a convenience store.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video leaving the location in a gray in color sedan.

Burglary of Vehicle Credit Card Abuse

If you know who the suspect is you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
