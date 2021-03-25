Police issue Silver Alert for missing elderly woman

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Police Department is searching for 74-year-old Bertha Quintana.

She is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, white, female, 5’3”, 120 lbs, Black Hair, Brown Eyes, wearing a green bath robe.

The senior citizen was last seen at 1:00 a.m., on 03/24/2021 in Corpus Christi, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Mathis Police Department at 361-547-2113.

