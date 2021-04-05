Police investigating possible arson of Bishop barn

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop Police are investigating a possible arson.

According to a post from the police department, emergency crews responded to reports of a residential structure fire near the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and F.M. 665, at about 2 a.m. on April 2.

First responders report that upon arrival, they found the barn fully engulfed in flames. The barn was behind a newly constructed Dollar General.

Bishop Police Department

The fire has been extinguished.

According to authorities, witnesses said they saw a male subject with 2 gas cans intentionally set the barn on fire before departing in an older model passenger vehicle, on FM 665.

The State Fire Marshal, Nueces County ESD-3 Fire Department, Nueces County Pct 3 Constables Deputies, and Bishop Police Department are cooperating in investigating the incident.

Please contact the Nueces County Constable Office Pct-3 at 361-584-2471 or 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could be useful to investigators.

