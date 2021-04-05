Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating possible arson of Bishop barn

items.[0].image.alt
Bishop Police Department
arson-investigation-courtesy-of-bishop-police.png
Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 12:41:58-04

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop Police are investigating a possible arson.

According to a post from the police department, emergency crews responded to reports of a residential structure fire near the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and F.M. 665, at about 2 a.m. on April 2.

First responders report that upon arrival, they found the barn fully engulfed in flames. The barn was behind a newly constructed Dollar General.

Bishop-arson-investigation

The fire has been extinguished.

According to authorities, witnesses said they saw a male subject with 2 gas cans intentionally set the barn on fire before departing in an older model passenger vehicle, on FM 665.

The State Fire Marshal, Nueces County ESD-3 Fire Department, Nueces County Pct 3 Constables Deputies, and Bishop Police Department are cooperating in investigating the incident.

Please contact the Nueces County Constable Office Pct-3 at 361-584-2471 or 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could be useful to investigators.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education