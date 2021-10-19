Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Death investigation underway after woman was dropped off at a hospital

items.[0].image.alt
Salazar, Mike
SPOHN DOA.JPG
Posted at 4:43 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 17:57:24-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of death for a woman after her body was dropped off in front of a hospital.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline.

Corpus Christi police said medical staff tried to save the woman, who later died.

CCPD public information officer Travis Pace said an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, but for the time being, the case is being classified as a death investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education