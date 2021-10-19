Death investigation underway after woman was dropped off at a hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of death for a woman after her body was dropped off in front of a hospital.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline.

Corpus Christi police said medical staff tried to save the woman, who later died.

CCPD public information officer Travis Pace said an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, but for the time being, the case is being classified as a death investigation.