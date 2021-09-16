Man arrested after police find woman dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police say they have arrested a suspect who allegedly killed a woman early Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to the 2500 block of Viola Avenue near Gollihar and Ayers Street just after 2 am Thursday.

When they arrived, police said they found a woman in her 50's who was deceased in her front yard. Detectives determined the woman's death was suspicious and they determined a possible suspect.

During the investigation, it was determined that the female has signs of physical trauma.

Investigators were able to track down a location for the suspect in South Central Texas and worked with a partnering agency to effect an arrest.

The male will be extradited to Nueces County at a later time, at which point his identity will be released.

Police added, "We can confirm that this was not a random act of violence and there are no outstanding suspects."