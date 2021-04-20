Police chase through multiple towns ends with a man shot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was shot multiple times and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on an officer, after shooting at law enforcement officers and leading approximately 20 officers in a chase through San Patricio county.

Information still is still coming in, but according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the incident began in Sinton at around 6 p.m., when a deputy saw a fight taking place between a man, and a woman, and a teenager. Rivera said the woman and teenager are the man's wife and daughter.

Rivera said the deputy saw the man was armed, said he had a criminal history, and decided to call Sinton police.

After officers were able to block off the area, Rivera said the the man jumped into his truck and forced the 15-year-old girl with him.

The man then reportedly tried to run over a deputy, and fled through Sinton and Taft.

Rivera said deputies were able to slow him down by blowing out his tires with a spike strip in Gregory, where he reportedly led numerous officers and law-enforcement units through residential neighborhoods.

Rivera said the man at one point took a shot at a deputy, hitting his hat and car before running into a telephone pole in the car near Ayers and Beech streets. At that point, the girl reportedly was able to flee the vehicle and was safely put into a deputy's car.

Rivera said the man was armed with six guns, and was shot multiple times by at least one deputy.

He was taken to the hospital, where Rivera said he is alive and talking.

The Texas Rangers are aiding in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.