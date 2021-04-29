Police arrest man after stolen semi-truck chase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is in jail this afternoon after leading law enforcement officials on a high-speed chase in a stolen 18-wheeler.

Bishop police say that the Nueces County Sheriff's deputies and constables along with Kingsville police were chasing the stolen semi on U.S. Highway 77 northbound when it crossed through the city of Bishop.

Police used stop sticks on the truck to blow out the vehicle's tires.

Jose Buentollo, identified as the driver of the vehicle, eventually stopped the vehicle near Labonte Park.

Buentollo is jailed this afternoon facing several charges.

The stolen semi suffered minor damage in the chase.

