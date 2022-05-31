Pleasanton woman dies at Rockport Beach during Memorial Day weekend

A woman died at Rockport Beach during the Memorial Day Weekend.

Rockport Police Department officials released a statement Tuesday stating that the department responded to a possible drowning call on the beach Saturday.

Witnesses had begun CPR by the time they arrived, and the woman was taken to Rockport ER, and later taken via HALO-Flight to Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi, for treatment.

The release then states the hospital informed RPD of Betty Jean Benavidez's death on Sunday. She was a 49-year-old woman from Pleasanton.