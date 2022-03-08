Plea hearing for Marlon Frazier set for Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week, a hearing on a possible plea deal for former CCISD bus driver Marlon Frazier will be presented in front of Judge David Stith. The hearing was rescheduled after Judge Melissa Madrigal sat in for Stith, and the prosecutor was not available and was at another trail.

The 58-year-old was arrested in 2019 after he was indicted for attempted online solicitation of a minor, attempted possession of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

"Without hearing more from the prosecutor as to why, it's not a plea bargain I would accept," she said.

The plea includes his time served, which would include the time already incarcerated. It would also include five counts dismissed, only leaving count 6; attempt to commit possession of child pornography, and no contact with the victim.

We reached out to Assistant District Attorney Angelica Hernandez and she sent us this statement:

"I can't comment while case is pending. The attorney Liz Tagle is in trial. We can address questions after the plea."

We also reached CCISD and a spokesperson told us:

"Safety is always top priority for CCISD, and the district takes all allegations of wrongdoing seriously. We cannot comment on personnel or legal matters."

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 PM on Thursday.

