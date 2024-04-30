Plans underway to heighten security after possible threat to Miller High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Independent School District plans to heighten security at Roy Miller High School Tuesday morning as they investigate a possible threat.

According to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke, they are investigating a threat shared on social media. The details are very preliminary but he could confirm there would be some extra police presence while they try to work out the situation.

The school warned parents about the threat and the increase in police presence on its Facebook page late Monday evening. In that post, they thanked everyone for notifying the district about the post they saw on social media.

This is a developing story. Check KRISTV.com for more updates.