Planet Fitness on SPID running on temporary AC unit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Planet Fitness at 5858 South Padre Island Drive, where residents tell said for months now, the A.C. has been out of service.

To compensate, Planet Fitness management has had a temporary A.C. unit installed, but residents say with this heat, sometimes it can be difficult to keep the building cool at all times.

Linda Sessions moved here with her family from Alaska six months ago. She says the building was not having this issue when she first became a member.

"It was working when we first got here it has been a couple months since it has been down so they kind of got it rigged up with a, I don’t know some type of central air.” Sessions said.

It seems like this temporary A.C. unit is installed on the outside and hoses are blowing A.C. to the inside of the building.

Brian Paul moved to the Coastal Bend two years ago from Nevada. He says although this temporary unit helps keep the building cool, with the recent triple-digit temperatures, sometimes it is not enough.

"When I go to the gym, I expect it to be cool. I mean, it is 100 degrees outside and an 80% humidity. When I work out, I do not want it to be a sauna,” Paul said.

Sessions said the conditions of the hoses are also a concern.

"You look at their system they have got over here and it is all moldy on the outside and it is quality of air,” Sessions said.

Although this temporary A.C. system has kept the building cool from the extreme heat, residents say it could be worse.

“I was not happy at first but but like I said, it is doable so, I mean, you have to work out,” Paul said.

We reached out to corporate, and they said in a statement,

"The building's air conditioning unit was vandalized and the local Planet Fitness franchise owner has installed a separate cooling unit to ensure our members and staff are in a safe and comfortable environment."

