Pizza Patron to hold grand opening celebration Saturday featuring Chris Perez

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Pizza Patron will officially open their first Corpus Christi location on Saturday, April 29.

The chain originally started in Dallas back in 1986, but moved their headquarters to San Antonio in 2016.

Right now, they have 100 restaurants in Arizona, California, Illinois, and Texas.

Their newest location at Ayers and South Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi will also serve as the launch site for three new limited time pizzas.

The Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita and Pepperoni pizzas will feature red sauce by Perez Pepper Sauces. That company is owned by Musician Chris Perez.

Perez himself will be at the Corpus Christi location on Saturday for a special meet and greet during the grand opening celebration.

Everything kicks off at 10 a.m. at the location at 4918 Ayers Street. The first 86 guests through the door will get an 8-inch 5 meet personal pizza.