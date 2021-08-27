PINS beach closing Sunday for driving, camping because of anticipated flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With #Ida strengthening to a hurricane as it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico, Padre Island National Seashore will be closing its beach to driving and camping at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

As with Hurricane Grace, this storm is expected to produce coastal flooding that will bring Gulf waters up to the base of the dunes at PINS.

This closure will only affect beach driving and beach camping, PINS officials said in a Facebook post.

The following sites will remain open at PINS:

Bird Island Basin boat ramp, campground and WorldWinds WindSurfing

Grasslands Nature Trail

Malaquite campground and visitor center. The beaches in front of the campground and visitor center will remain open for exploration by foot.

Rangers will regularly re-evaluate conditions throughout the weekend. Updates will be posted here for more information.