Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

PINS beach closing Sunday for driving, camping because of anticipated flooding

Beach closing will affect beach driving, camping
items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
With the approach of Hurricane Ida to the southern Gulf of Mexico, Padre Island National Seashore will close its beach for driving and camping.
Padre Island National Seashore will be closing beach for driving, camping
Posted at 2:22 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 15:36:47-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With #Ida strengthening to a hurricane as it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico, Padre Island National Seashore will be closing its beach to driving and camping at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

As with Hurricane Grace, this storm is expected to produce coastal flooding that will bring Gulf waters up to the base of the dunes at PINS.

This closure will only affect beach driving and beach camping, PINS officials said in a Facebook post.

The following sites will remain open at PINS:

  • Bird Island Basin boat ramp, campground and WorldWinds WindSurfing
  • Grasslands Nature Trail
  • Malaquite campground and visitor center. The beaches in front of the campground and visitor center will remain open for exploration by foot.

Rangers will regularly re-evaluate conditions throughout the weekend. Updates will be posted here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education