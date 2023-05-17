Pharr man faces sentencing for 2021 kidnapping, attempted ransom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 26-year-old Pharr man has admitted to unlawfully detaining a 19-year-old Alamo man to force aransom to be paid for his safe return, according to a release from the U.S. Attorneys Office Southern District of Texas.

On June 23, 2021, Gonzalez lured the victim into Mexico with a potential job opportunity. He then picked the victim up once he crossed into Mexico on foot and brought him a house located in Reynosa, Mexico.

Gonzalez and several co-conspirators then beat and restrained the victim. The release states that from June 23 to June 25, the hostage takers demanded $5,000 and a firearm in exchange for his return.

When the family didn't immediately pay the ransom, they sent a video to the victim’s family of them beating the victim with a wooden board until it fractured.

Law enforcement eventually determined the location of the house where he was being held and conducted a search of the home.

They found the victim bound with zip ties, covered with a blanket and with bruises throughout his body. They also discovered Gonzalez located inside the house.

Sentencing will be imposed on Aug. 18.

Gonzalez faces up to life in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He will remain in custody pending that hearing.

