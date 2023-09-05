CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The city of Corpus Christi definitely has an issue with stray animals, and by choosing to adopt, you can help break the cycle of pet overpopulation.

This spunky boy, Willard, is our KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Willard (A357884) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care, and he has been there since July 27, 2023.

Willard is a black and white, neutered male Labrador retriever mix. He is about 6 months old and weighs 21 lbs.

Willard has not been in a play group with other dogs yet, but when passing by other dogs, he does show interest in wanting to play.

"Willard has been friendly and social towards staff. He did come in with an injury on his left eye as it is shrunken, but that doesn't stop him from playing and being the best boy he can be," said Rescue Coordinators.

He is currently under the care of a veterinary team.

Willard is very smart and is learning to walk on a leash and learn basic commands such as "sit.”

"He also is learning to fetch," added staff.

Go visit Willard and all the other CCACS pets Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A357884 [24petconnect.com]