Pet Of The Week: Wilbur

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wilbur is looking for his furever home!

Wilbur (A344838) was first admitted as a stray and has been at the shelter since March 14, 2022.

According to the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services staff, Wilbur can be standoffish and reactive when people walk by his kennel.

Once Wilbur is taken outside in the play yards, Wilbur is friendly with the staff, but the team is unaware of his behavior with other dogs.

Wilbur definitely has high energy!

He did test positive for heartworms, so it would be any new owner's responsibility to seek treatment at their own veterinarian.

Stop by and visit Wilbur and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.