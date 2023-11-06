Pet of the Week: Vince

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Cooler weather is finally here and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to go on new adventures with!

This handsome boy Vince is our KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week and he is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Vince (A360946) is a male, black and white American Pit Bull Terrier. He is about 1 year, 1 month old, and weighs 38.5 lbs.

According to Rescue Coordinators, Vince has been at the shelter since Oct. 27 and has an unknown heartworm status.

"Vince was tried in playgroup and made it in. He was anxious at first when meeting everyone but after a little time, he warmed up to the others in the group," said CCACS staff.

"Vince would sometimes play with others but then would come right back to sit by a staff member," added coordinators.

Rescue coordinators said Vince has been friendly and social with all the staff.

"It takes a bit of time for Vince to warm up to new people but after some time he likes to give hugs and kisses to the new people he meets," said Rescue coordinators.

Vince is a smart fella, walks well on a leash, and seems to know basic commands such as "sit".

Go visit Vince and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A360946 [24petconnect.com]