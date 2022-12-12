Pet Of The Week: Troy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can save the life of a dog or cat by choosing to adopt, and the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is the perfect place to find your next furry friend.

Troy (A350975) was admitted to the CCACS facility on December 6, 2022, with 10 of his siblings.

Troy is a male, buff Domestic Shorthair feline and weighs 4.41 lbs. He is approximately 15 weeks old, according to CCACS staff.

"He can be a playful kitten who loves to chase toys, but he can also be the best snuggle buddy around," said CCACS staff.

Troy is a playful kitten with a lot of love to give.

"He has been very friendly with staff and loves all the attention he can get. Troy starts purring as soon as you pet him, and he leans his whole body into your hands as soon as you start petting him," added staff.

Troy is the purrr-fect cat for you!

Stop by and visit Troy and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.