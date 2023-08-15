CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — By choosing to adopt an animal from your local shelter, you can help save a life. This lovely lady, Tina, is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Tina (A356782) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care. She is a black and white female Labrador Retriever mix. Tina is approximately 1 year and 2 months old and weighs 50.80 lbs. She is spayed and has an unknown heartworm status.

Tina's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was June 21, 2023. She has spent lots of time with the staff there and has been in multiple playgroups. Tina loves being a social gal, just wanting to make friends with everyone.

"Tina participated in doggy day out volunteer stated she did great in public and was not reactive to people or animals. She does need work on her leash," said Rescue Coordinators.

According to staff, Tina does get nervous when hearing loud noises.

"Tina has been social with staff. Tina does not like loud noises but likes to go into the pools during playgroup," added staff,

Tina was groomed on July 28, 2023, by Furry Land Mobile Grooming and was very well-behaved. Go out and visit Tina Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and all the other animals at CCACS, at 2626 Holly Rd. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A356782 [24petconnect.com]