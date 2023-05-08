Pet Of the Week: Tez

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Any time is the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter.

Tez (A352385) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. He was brought into CCACS on Feb. 5, 2023.

Tez is a 4-year-old neutered male. He is a tan and white American Pit Bull Terrier.

According to staff, Tez is a snuggly boy and has been friendly with the staff.

"He wanted to investigate our play yard before interacting with staff to make sure he didn’t miss anything," said CCACS staff.

Aside from being curious, Tez seems to be somewhat treat-motivated and takes treats gently.

"He leans into us when we pet him and has even tried to climb into our laps," added staff.

He has been in the play group program at CCACS and has done well with both males and females.

Tez loves all the attention the staff gives him. Tez is learning new things every day and even walks well on a leash.

Go visit Tez at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, he may be the paw-fect companion for you!

Stop by and visit Tez and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.