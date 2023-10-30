Pet of the Week: Shadow (A360457)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Any time is the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter because you could help save a life!

Shadow is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since Oct. 12.

Shadow (A360457) is a black, male Labrador Retriever mix. He is about 9 months old and weighs 40.60 lbs. Shadow has an unknown heartworm status, according to Rescue Coordinators.

"Shadow was tried in our play group program and did well. He was anxious at first when entering the play yard but after a bit of time, he opened up some and started to become social and playful giving corrections to some when becoming overwhelmed," said CCACS staff.

Shadow has been friendly with staff, preferring to be at the side of a staff member when outside the kennel.

According to Rescue Coordinators, Shadow is very smart, walks well on a leash, and knows basic commands such as "sit".

Go visit Shadow and all the available pets Monday through Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, located at 2626 Holly Road. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A360457 [24petconnect.com]

