Pet Of The Week: Shadow

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Now is the perfect time to adopt a pet if you've been looking to add a furry family member to go on adventures with during the warmer weather season.

Shadow (A351689) is an extremely sweet boy that has been very friendly with the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services staff. He was taken to Animal Control on Jan. 05, 2023, as a stray.

Shadow is a neutered male Labrador Retriever and American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is estimated to be about 1 year and 3 months old. His coat is a beautiful black and white color.

According to staff, Shadow has been very friendly and walks well on a leash. Shadow loves to run around the yard and play at any opportunity.

"He loves treats and has started getting the hang of 'sit.' He’s a smart boy who just wants all the love you can give! He even likes kids," CCACS staff said.

Go visit Shadow and the other pets at CCACS, and you may find the paw-fect companion for you! Stop by and visit Shadow and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.