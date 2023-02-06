Pet of The Week: 2-year-old Rex is at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Sevices

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can save the life of a dog or cat by choosing to adopt, and the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is the perfect place to find your next furry friend.

The KRIS 6 News Pet Of The Week is Rex!

Rex (A346939) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Sevices after he was brought in as a stray on 08/02/2022 with another dog named Kasiah.

Rex is a Black and White American Staffordshire Terrier. He is two years, and three months old, according to CCACS staff.

"Rex has been super friendly with our staff and loves to play fetch! We currently do not know his behavior towards other dogs at this time," said CCACS staff.

Stop by and visit Rex and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

