Pet Of The Week: Poseidon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Valentine's Day around the corner, now is the perfect time to adopt a furry loved one.

Poseidon (A351663) is a super sweet boy and he is looking for a place to call home.

Poseidon is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. He was brought into Animal Care Services on January 4, 2023.

This sweet pup is a neutered 2-year-old brown and white male Bulldog.

"Poseidon is the sweetest dog you’ve ever met. He has been friendly with the staff. He loves to run around and play in the yard and get treats," said CCACS staff.

According to CCACS staff, Poseidon is a smart boy who is getting the hang of “sit” and would take to learning new tricks quickly.

"Poseidon’s grin has won the hearts of many of us at CCACS and would make a great companion to anyone looking for a new pup," added staff.

Come visit Poseidon and the other wonderful pets at CCACS, and you may find the paw-perfect companion for you!

Stop by and visit Poseidon and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.