The City of Kingsville’s Animal Control and Care Center has announced three pigs are up for adoption starting today, April 15.

The three pigs, named Babe, Slim, and Olivia, have an adoption fee of $25 per pig.

A valid ID or driver’s license is required with an address outside of city limits.

For more information, you can reach the shelter at 361-592-3324, or email at jmontalvo@cityofkingsville.com