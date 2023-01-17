Pet Of The Week: Persephone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can save the life of a dog or cat by choosing to adopt, and the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is the perfect place to find your next furry friend.

The KRIS 6 News Pet Of The Week is Persephone!

Persephone (A351393) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Sevices after she was brought in as a stray on 12/23/2023 after being found on Rodd Field Road.

Persephone is a tan and white female American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is approximately one year and one month old, according to CCACS staff.

"Persephone is a sweet little lady. She walks well on the leash but can be a bit shy. With the right family, she will shine," said CCACS staff.

Stop by and visit Persephone and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.