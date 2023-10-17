Pet of the Week: Nicky

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Cooler temperatures in South Texas mean a lot more people start spending time outdoors with friends, family, and pets, so it would be a wonderful time to adopt a pet from your local shelter.

Nicky (A358011) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care and has been there since Sept. 14, 2023.

Nicky is a white female Jack Russel mix and is approximately 7 months old. She is spayed, weighs about 29 lbs, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

According to staff, Nicky is very spunky and loves to play.

"Nicky participated in playgroup. She displayed friendly, social, and playful behavior. Nicky has also been social and friendly with staff," said Rescue Coordinators.

She walks well on a leash, is friendly, and gets along with other pets. Nicky also loves attention and loves being petted.

Rescue coordinators said Nicky participated in Doggy Day Out and did well. Her volunteer stated, “She does well with children and walks well on a leash. She would startle at sudden noises, but she did so well otherwise," said Nicky's foster.

Go and visit Nicky and all the other CCACS pets Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A358011 [24petconnect.com]

