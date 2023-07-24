Pet of the Week: Molly

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Each year, 8 to 12 million dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens are euthanized in the United States because there are not enough homes for them. Adopting from a local shelter can help deter the overpopulation of pets in the Coastal Bend and can save the life of an animal.

This lovely lady Molly is our Pet of the Week this week!

Molly (A357284) is located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care. Molly is a brown brindle female Boxer mix. She is approximately 4 years old and weighs about 48.00 lbs.

Rescue Coordinators say Molly's first day at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was July 11, 2023. Unfortunately, Molly has tested positive for heartworms.

"Molly made it into our playgroup program with both males and females. Molly did well and was tolerant of those in the pack but liked to keep either to herself or with a staff member," Rescue Coordinators said.

Molly loves to try to sit on staff members' laps. Some staff members have reported she takes treats gently and will "sit" for them.

Although Molly doesn't care to socialize with other dogs, she is a people person and will lay her head on your lap.

"Molly does need some leash training, but she is slowly learning to walk with one," added staff.

Go visit Molly Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and all the other CCACS animals. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

Stop by and visit Molly and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

