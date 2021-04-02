Pet of the week: Meet Celeste

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Celeste is a small dog and weighs just about 24 pounds, so she's not going to be a big girl.

She is full of love, likes belly rubs, has a beautiful coat and likes to lay on her back. She's tired of being in a kennel and needs a family.

She's super-friendly and very mild-mannered. She's great with kids and other dogs and is just a love bug.

Celeste will give you kisses forever and ever.

She's been Kingsville Animal Control and Care for nearly 50 days.

If you'd like more information on Celeste, you can call (361) 592-3324 or visit their Facebook page.