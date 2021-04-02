Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pet of the week: Meet Celeste

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS 6 News
celeste 0401.png
Posted at 7:04 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 20:05:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Celeste is a small dog and weighs just about 24 pounds, so she's not going to be a big girl.

She is full of love, likes belly rubs, has a beautiful coat and likes to lay on her back. She's tired of being in a kennel and needs a family.

She's super-friendly and very mild-mannered. She's great with kids and other dogs and is just a love bug.

Celeste will give you kisses forever and ever.

She's been Kingsville Animal Control and Care for nearly 50 days.

If you'd like more information on Celeste, you can call (361) 592-3324 or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education