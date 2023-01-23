Pet Of The Week: Max

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring is around the corner, and now is the perfect time

to find yourself a buddy to go on adventures with.

Max (A301543), our KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week, is located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. Max has been at the shelter since 06/09/2022, after he was brought in as a stray.

Max is a black, and white Labrador Retriever neutered male. He is approximately 6 years old and weighs 65.60 pounds.

Unfortunately, Max has tested positive for heartworms. According to staff, Max is just an older boy ready to find a furever home.

"Staff did detect a microchip, but unfortunately, no one reclaimed this sweet boy," said CCACS staff.

Max is social and friendly with the staff. He loves to run in the play yard and will play fetch sometimes!

"Max is very treat-motivated and has done well in play groups with other dogs," added CCACS staff.

Stop by and visit Max (A301543) and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

