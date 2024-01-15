CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — With wintery conditions upon us, now would be an excellent time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could help save a life and also help make room at the shelter for incoming pets.

This handsome fella Mason is our KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week!

Mason (A363142) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Mason is a male, white, and yellow Bree German Shepherd Dog. He is 3 years old, weighs about 50 lbs., and unfortunately has tested positive for heartworms.

Mason's first day at CC Animal Control was Dec. 26, 2023. He has spent time with the staff there and has had an opportunity to let his personality shine through.

"Mason was tried in our playgroup program and made it in. He was playful and social with those in the pack, telling everyone how his day was," stated Jakquelynne Shepheard, Live Release Coordinator for CCACS.

Mason has been very friendly and social with the Animal Control staff and he liked any and all attention.

"Mason walks okay on a leash. He will pull some, but will take corrections from a handler to stop," added staff.

Mason is extremely smart and he is learning new things! Go and visit Mason and all the available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m to 5 p.m You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A363143 [24petconnect.com]

