Pet Of The Week: Marble

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is right around the corner, and now is the perfect time to adopt a new furry friend from a local shelter.

Marble (A352251) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care after being brought in on Jan. 31, 2023.

Marble is a male, brown Merle Australian Cattle Dog. He is neutered and is approximately 2 years and 3 months old.

According to CCACS staff, Marble is a sweet, silly, high-energy boy requiring a lot of attention and constant stimulation to combat boredom.

"He does have a fear of men and sudden movements/ noises, but with time he can learn," said CCACS staff.

Marble just returned to the CCACS shelter from foster care, and his foster mama said Marble gained many skills during his stay.

“He gained a lot of confidence. He did great with my dog but would do better with a dog with a more similar energy level. He did great with my cats and was also exposed to rabbits. And after a brief time of being innocently curious about them, he left them alone. We also worked on "sit," said Marble's foster mom.

Marble loves long walks, zoomies, and kisses and does not understand the meaning of personal space. He loves to be surrounded by people and animals.

"During walks, he did not react to other dogs. Did not exhibit any food aggression and even shared ice cream out of the same bowl as my other dog," added Marble's foster mom.

Come meet this sweet boy, he can be your next best friend and companion!

Stop by and visit Marble and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.