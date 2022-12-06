Pet Of The Week: Maple

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Any time is a perfect time to adopt a new furry family member, especially during the holiday season!

Maple is located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (A348126) and has been at the shelter since August 2, 2022.

Maple is a Brown Tabby, Domestic Shorthair feline and is estimated to be 5 months old.

She is a spayed female that weighs 4.60 lbs and went into the shelter as an injured stray on August 2.

"Our Veterinary team worked very hard to help her and she has blossomed into a wonderful young lady. Due to her injury, Maple only has one eye but don’t let that fool you; she loves to play and can be spunky," said CCACS staff.

"If you are interested in Maple and would like to add her to your family, come on by. You will not be disappointed," added staff.

Stop by and visit Mapel and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.