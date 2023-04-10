Pet Of The Week: Lola

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you been wanting to adopt a pet? Now is the perfect time to add a new addition to your family.

Lola (A347717) has been at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since August 23, 2022. She was admitted as a stray.

Lola is a 4-year-old black and white American Pit Bull Terrier mix, and she is spayed.

According to the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services staff, Lola (A347717) is a ray of sunshine!

"This sweet girl is looking for her forever home. Lola has been very friendly with staff. Lola loves to zoom around the yard and absolutely loves belly rubs," said CCACS staff.

At a tender 4 years of age, Lola has tons of energy and would do amazing with an adventurous owner.

"Lola would be a great fit for an active family or a family with a big yard for her to run and play," added staff.

Lola has met with other dogs and interacted with them very nicely, therefore Lola would make a great addition to any pack of dogs.

Stop by and visit Lola and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.