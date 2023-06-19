Pet Of The Week: Lionel

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Pet adoption is crucial in the city of Corpus Christi due to the high volume of strays throughout the community.

A handsome young pup named Lionel is the Pet of the Week, and he is looking for his forever home.

Lionel (A356023) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since May 26, 2023.

Lionel is a black and tan Rottweiler and Australian Cattle Dog neutered male. Rescue coordinators believe he is roughly 1 year and 1 month old.

Lionel weighs about 38.60 lbs. and, unfortunately, has tested positive for heartworms.

"Lionel is a spunky boy who loves to run. Lionel likes to run in our play yards and get all the attention he can get.

He walks well on a leash and is very treat-motivated, according to CCACS staff.

"Lionel jumps for hugs and kisses and gives you the biggest smile that you'll just fall in love with! Lionel likes butt scratches and is just so happy his whole body shakes," staff added.

Rescue coordinators said Lionel has been in the CCACS playgroup program with both males and females and thrived in the group.

Stop by and visit Lionel and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.