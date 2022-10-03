Pet Of The Week: Lil Haston

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you been wanting to adopt a pet? Now is the perfect time to add a new addition to the family.

Lil Haston (A346674) has been at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care since June 8, 2022. He was admitted as a stray.

Lil Haston is a brown brindle and white American Pit Bull Terrier that weighs 52.20 pounds and is 1 year and 3 months old.

"He is a bit reserved with staff at this time; he is also reluctant to walk on a leash and is slowly learning to walk on a leash," said CCACS staff.

Lil Haston was admitted to CCACS with an injury on his left front limb, but the veterinary staff has provided treatment, and he appears to be doing better.

"He is treat-motivated and did come in with two other dogs," added staff.

Lil Haston has been in the gentle, dainty playgroup and tolerated the other dogs but didn't show interest in socializing, according to staff.

Stop by and visit Lil Haston and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

