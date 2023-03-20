Pet Of The Week: Latoya

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been wanting to add a furry family member, now is a perfect time to adopt Latoya (A351001).

Corpus Christi Animal Control Services staff said Latoya is a big, gentle teddy bear, and she is looking for a loving family.

"Latoya is a sweet old lady that came into our care as a stray on Dec. 07, 2023. She did come in with a collar, but there were no tags, and she was found near Marion St. in Corpus Christi, Texas," said CCACS staff.

Latoya is an 8-year-old, brown brindle and white female Boxer mix.

Latoya has been very friendly and gentle with the staff. She enjoys her time outside walking but does get easily startled by loud sounds.

"We do not know her behavior yet with other dogs at this time," added staff.

If you are looking for a senior dog, Latoya may be the girl for you. Come visit her or others today!

Stop by and visit Latoya and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.