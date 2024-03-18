CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first day of Spring is tomorrow, and that means people will begin to spend more time outdoors to catch some sunshine and fresh air. Adopting a pet from your local pet shelter would

be perfect this time of year!

Allow us to introduce Kudi, and he is this week’s KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Kudi (A365355) is a black male American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is approximately 2 years old, weighs about 47.1 lbs., and is neutered. Kudi's heartworm status is below the detectable limits, staff says.

His first day at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was March 7, 2024. The staff has had an opportunity to get to know Kudi a little bit more.

"Kudi has been dog tested and made it into playgroup. He was playful and social with dogs, loving to run around and play in the water," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

According to the staff at CCACS, Kudi has been social and friendly with staff, liking any attention he can get.

"Kudi likes to take treats and walks well on a leash," added Perez.

Go visit all the available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A365355 [24petconnect.com]

