Pet of the Week: Justin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Justin is a 2-year-old male American Pitbull Terrier Mix and has been with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since February 1.

Staff from CCACS says Justin was recently in playgroup, and he was playful and took corrections promptly. Justin loves to play outside and loves affection. He especially loves to play fetch with the tennis balls.

During playgroup, Justin did appear protective towards female dogs when other male canines would approach.

Unfortunately, Justin did test positive for heartworms, which would be the responsibility of the adopters to treat.

Staff from CCACS says Justin has been at the shelter for 162 days and has had little interest, sadly.

Stop by and visit Justin and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.