Pet Of The Week: Jupiter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jupiter (A344724) is out of this world and is still waiting for her fur-ever home! She has been with Corpus Christi Animal Services for 185 days.

Jupiter is a spayed female and is aged 1 year and 6 months old. She is listed as a black brindle and white American Staffordshire Terrier mix.

She weighs approximately 52.40 lbs and is below the detectable limit for heartworms. Jupiter has been at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services shelter since March 9, 2022.

"Jupiter is very playful, friendly, and is very energetic! This bubbly girl brings joy to all the staff with her always happy personality. Jupiter has been a part of our Dogs Play for Life Program and did well with both male and female dogs," said staff.

Jupiter also loved to play in the pools that CCACS have in the play yard. Jupiter is very treat-motivated and knows commands like sit and lay down.

"She would love a family who loves to play and adventure," said CCACS staff.

Stop by and visit Jupiter and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.