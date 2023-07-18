Pet of the Week: Jasper

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — You can save the life of a shelter animal by choosing to adopt from a local pet shelter in your community.

This lovely girl, Jasper (A355921), is our KRIS 6 Pet of the Week, and she is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care.

Jasper is a female black Domestic Shorthair cat. She is approximately 10 weeks old and weighs 2.86 pounds.

Her first day at CCACS was June 28, 2023, and the staff says she has come out of her shell.

"Jasper is a lady who knows what she wants. She likes to snuggle and be held. She even likes to meet new people and, when being held, she has the cutest purr," said Live Release Coordinator Jakquelynne Shepheard.

Jasper is a very loveable cat and is very sensitive to others' feelings.

"She just knows when you need to cuddle, she will put her head against yours and rub her head and face on you, trying to give you comfort. When looking at Jasper, you can't help but love her when you look into her expressive eyes when she stares at you," added staff.

Jasper likes to be near her humans and will even sit on your shoulders and watch you while you work! Go visit Jasper at CCACS — she may be your next best friend!

Stop by and visit Jasper and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.